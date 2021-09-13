President Ilham Aliyev awards US expert with "Dostlug" order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order awarding Frederick Starr an American expert with the "Dostlug" order for special merits in the development of political and scientific relations between Azerbaijan and the US.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
SOF of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan conduct fire training exercises within "Three Brothers - 2021" (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots carry out flights on designated routes within joint military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)