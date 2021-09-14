Azerbaijan establishes several military prosecutor's offices in its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Three military prosecutor's offices have been established in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the head of the department of control over investigation in the military prosecutor's offices under the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Colonel Mehdi Huseynzade said on Sept.14, Trend reports.

According to Huseynzade, in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the creation of military prosecutor's offices in the liberated territories, dated April 1, 2021, the Gubadly and Kalbajar military prosecutor's offices were established. Besides, on the basis of the Karabakh military prosecutor's office, the Aghdam military prosecutor's office was formed.

Thus, the military prosecution bodies were created in all territories under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan.

"Due to the 30-year occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, the military prosecution bodies, like other state bodies of Azerbaijan, were unable to function in these territories. Thanks to the historical victory achieved under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity,” Huseynzade noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war [the first Karabakh war], Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.