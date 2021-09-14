Everyone should know that no-one can escape responsibility - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14

Trend:

Everyone should know that no-one can escape responsibility, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rafig Jalilov due to his appointment as head of Jalilabad District Executive Authority and Rashad Taghiyev due to his appointment as head of Shamkir District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

“Many high-ranking officials, heads of local and central executive bodies, as well as former heads, ministers and heads of executive authority have been prosecuted in recent years. Why? Because of the crimes they committed, because of their actions. Everyone should know that no-one can escape responsibility. I have said this many times, but I want to say it again, to say it to you and all other officials today – if government officials do not give up these ugly deeds in their work, they will face the same end," said the president.

"I even said in one of my speeches that if you do not want to work transparently, then do not take up this job, do not agree to do it. Otherwise, you will ruin your lives. If you agree to take up this responsibility, then, as I said, you must work within the law and live up to this high confidence. You have to work in such a way that the citizens are satisfied with you. However, many investigative materials show now that the heads of executive authority of several districts received money and bribes even from the most socially vulnerable categories of the population,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“In order to reduce the level of unemployment, especially taking into account the global recession, the socioeconomic crisis and the pandemic, about a hundred thousand paid public jobs were created for the most vulnerable categories of the population on my initiative, where their wages are equal to the minimum wage," said President Aliyev. "But they thought that this was too much for these people and pocketed this money by keeping their payment cards in their offices. Can there be so much dishonesty?"

"They have also embezzled the humanitarian assistance sent by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the families in need of support and social protection. These videos are available. Everyone has seen them. Those who embezzled this assistance and sold it with interest in the market deserve contempt. How can one ever be so mean and dishonest? These people have disgraced themselves and tarnished our government. If anyone thinks that they can get away with this, they are wrong,” the head of state said.