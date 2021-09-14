Our country cannot develop as much as we want without private investment - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Our country cannot develop as much as we want without private investment, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rafig Jalilov due to his appointment as head of Jalilabad District Executive Authority and Rashad Taghiyev due to his appointment as head of Shamkir District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

“You should try to attract investment to the districts – both local and foreign. Here, too, you should be proactive. Our country cannot develop as much as we want without private investment. The state alone cannot take on everything. All this construction and improvement work throughout the country has been done through public investment. So conditions must be created for entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs should be given the opportunity to come and invest, to create jobs. In some cases, however, entrepreneurs interested in doing business face problems, come across some unreasonable demands, are asked for a share in the business. As a result, the entrepreneur leave and there are no jobs and no new enterprises. There are such cases. This must be stopped,” Presidelt Aliyev said.

“Entrepreneurs must rest assured that they should only pay state tax, and this is all. It should be specifically noted that both Jalilabad and Shamkir districts have great potential, fertile lands, human resources and trained personnel. The population of both districts is quite large. There is huge potential for industry, agriculture, and tourism compared to other districts. This potential needs to be used effectively. Notice that the state has done everything, has built beautiful roads, has laid gas lines, power lines, water lines, has installed irrigation systems, has created reservoirs, has built hospitals, schools, sports facilities. The rest is up to local leaders. Therefore, this is one of my instructions to you. You must work in such a way, let me say this again, that people are satisfied with you, things in your district are going well, there is development, construction and landscaping. In that case, you will receive a positive assessment from me. Otherwise, you should always be mindful of the experience of those who worked before you,” the head of state said.