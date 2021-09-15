Turkish FM tweets about 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation from Bolsheviks, Dashnaks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

September 15, 2021 marks the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, and it is remarkable that Karabakh has already been liberated, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“I honor the memory of our dear martyrs, let their souls rejoice,” the publication says.

On September 15, 1918, the Caucasian Islamic Army, which included the Azerbaijan Corps, liberated Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation. The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.