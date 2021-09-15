Each subscriber in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to have access to both electricity, internet through single cable line
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15
Each subscriber through a single cable line will have access to both electricity and stable high-speed Internet and optical communication lines in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov said, Trend reports.
Ahmadov made the remark on September 15 informing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the inauguration of a new Buzovna-1 substation in the Khazar district of Baku.
