French officials illegally visiting Azerbaijan's Khankendi to be banned from entering country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

French officials who make illegal visits to Khankendi will be banned from entering Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva,

She stated this, answering a question about the illegal visit of a member of the French National Assembly, Francois Pupponi, to the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi.