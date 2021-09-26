President Ilham Aliyev shares post on occasion of Remembrance Day (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.27
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme commander Ilham Aliyev has shared post on the occasion of Remembrance Day, Trend reports.
The Supreme Commander shared a photo of the Azerbaijani army servicemen - soldiers of the Special Forces on his official Facebook and Instagram profiles.
