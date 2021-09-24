President Ilham Aliyev on Hadrut operation: it was unexpected for Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

I would like to note the importance of the Hadrut operation, since we weren't expected there, and the Armenian side didn't expect that we would go this way, and for them it was unexpected, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the chief editor of the authoritative Russian National Defense magazine, a well-known military expert Igor Korotchenko, Trend reports.