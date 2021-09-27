Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces meets Turkish deputy minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, met with a delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Muhsin Dere, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Issues of developing cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres were discussed at the meeting. The sides noted the successful development of cooperation between the armies of the two countries, which is based on the ties of friendship and brotherhood.

The importance of the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish exercises for ensuring security in the region was emphasized, and the importance of continuing activities in this direction was noted.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of joint military production and other issues of mutual interest.