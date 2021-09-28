Activities of Russian peacekeeping forces can be assessed positively. Of course, we do have certain dissatisfaction and claims - Azerbaijani president

Politics 28 September 2021 13:21 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

Trend:

Of course, we do express our fair objections to Russia on all these situations [the free movement of these sabotage groups and control over the Lachin corridor]. However, the sabotage group ended up there when the Russian peacekeeping forces had not yet been fully deployed, because the war ended on 10 November, after which it took a certain time for the Russian peacekeeping forces to be deployed there to the full extent - about 2,000 soldiers, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

“There were many uncontrolled places. So we have to be fair with that. They could not provide full protection of this territory, and the Armenians took advantage of this and invaded our liberated territories. On the whole though, the activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces can be assessed positively. Of course, we do have certain dissatisfaction and claims – first of all, in connection with the illegal presence of foreign citizens in our territory. We have repeatedly raised this issue because Karabakh is our territory, and not a single foreign citizen or car come to these regions without our permission. They should ask us for permission. I can say that this has not yet been fully resolved, although I can also say that cases of illegal entry of foreign citizens into Karabakh are extremely insignificant. I must note that thanks to our policy and persistence, this process is already being stopped. At the same time, of course, we would like to see respect for our sovereignty and territorial integrity on a full scale, in full. If Russian officials, high-ranking officials say that Karabakh is Azerbaijani land, then the servicemen serving there in the field should also carry out their activities in accordance with these statements,” the head of state said.

