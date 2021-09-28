Azerbaijan never, even during, never objected any kind of high level contacts – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan never, even during the war, during the occupation, never objected any kind of high level contacts, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“Since the war ended last November, we had only one opportunity to see each other, that was during the trilateral meeting organized by the president of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, this January and the aim of the meeting was to plan the post-war developments,” President Aliyev said.

“We didn’t have any other chance to see each other probably, because of pandemic, probably because of some other reasons, but Azerbaijan never, even during the war, during the occupation, never objected any kind of high level contacts,” the head of state said.

“On the contrary, we think that these communications may answer many questions which both sides may have, and also to be a starting point for the new development of the region. Our position is straightforward,” Azerbaijani president said.

“We think that the conflict is resolved, there should be no return to the past, there should be no signs of revanchism in Armenia. We need to talk about the future, we need to talk about peace, and how to make our region more stable and safe,” the head of state said.