Reports of Reporters Without Borders NGO actually mean nothing to me and Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

Trend:

The reports of Reporters Without Borders NGO actually mean nothing to me and Azerbaijani people, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“We stopped any kind of communication with Reporters Without Borders NGO many years ago. I think something like 15 years ago, because of very biased position and very unjust approach to Azerbaijan. Therefore, their reports actually mean nothing to me and Azerbaijani people. There are hundreds of people living in Europe and also in France, who do not like how we handle things in Azerbaijan. They live in France, in other countries and nobody touched them. If something happens to a person which suffers in your country, it’s up to the justice of your country to investigate it. It’s not a matter of NGO to accuse Azerbaijan of that. Does your investigators have enough evidence to say that somebody was stabbed or attacked?” the head of state said.