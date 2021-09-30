Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on approval of memorandum on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The bill "On the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding on the exercises of the special forces of the Azerbaijani army and the Turkish Armed Forces between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey" was discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on September 30, Trend reports on Sept. 30.

The memorandum, signed on July 2, 2021 in Baku, envisages the regulation of the arrival/departure of Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces into the country during the exercises and other issues.

In their speeches the MPs stressed that the memorandum contributes to the further development of the military-technical cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

The bill was put to a vote and adopted following the discussions.