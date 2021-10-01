Search continues for Azerbaijani servicemen who went missing during Second Karabakh War - military prosecutor
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.1
Trend:
Intensive work to search for seven servicemen who went missing during the second Karabakh war continues, Deputy Prosecutor General - Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Lieutenant General of Justice Khanlar Valiyev said, Trend reports.
Valiyev made the speech in an interview with the local 'Xalq qəzeti' newspaper.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Several Armenians on int’l wanted list for crimes against Azerbaijanis in Patriotic War - Prosecutor General
Search continues for Azerbaijani servicemen who went missing during Second Karabakh War - military prosecutor
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation shouldn’t concern third countries - Turkish president's administration
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations
Azerbaijan created high tech modern army while Armenia played deceitful political games - Lithuanian journalist
President Aliyev signs order changing composition of Mixed Commission on Co-op between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on approval of memorandum on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces