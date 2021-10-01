Several Armenians on int’l wanted list for crimes against Azerbaijanis in Patriotic War - Prosecutor General (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted 10:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Some 24 Armenians have been put on the international wanted list for crimes committed against Azerbaijanis during the Patriotic War, General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, 76 criminal cases have been initiated in connection with these crimes.

"Some 39 of them are related to crimes committed against the civilian population. It is known that during the Patriotic War, most of the crimes were committed against the Azerbaijani civilian population," Aliyev said.

The Prosecutor General also said that about 300 people who had committed crimes against Azerbaijani servicemen during the first Karabakh war and during the ceasefire were also put on the wanted list.