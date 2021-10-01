Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan in the coming weeks, Trend reports.
At the opening of the autumn session of the Turkish Parliament of the 27th convocation, Erdogan announced that he will visit Azerbaijan.
The Turkish president recalled that Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation, which lasted for about 30 years.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Over half of Azerbaijan's cargo transportation via 'Single Window' falls on air transport for 9M2021
Bodies of about 150 people who went missing during Second Karabakh War found up to date - General Prosecutor
Azerbaijan takes measures to bring foreign companies to justice for illegal activity in Karabakh during occupation - Prosecutor General
Several Armenians on int’l wanted list for crimes against Azerbaijanis in Patriotic War - Prosecutor General
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation shouldn’t concern third countries - Turkish president's administration
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations
Azerbaijan created high tech modern army while Armenia played deceitful political games - Lithuanian journalist