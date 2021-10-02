If we enhance mutual trade, concentrate on positive dynamics, our region will transform into region of stability and peace - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2

Trend:

If we enhance the mutual trade, if we concentrate on positive dynamics, our region will transform from the region of tensions to the region of stability and peace, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Spanish EFE news agency, Trend reports.

“We supported the proposal of the Turkish president of this regional cooperation platform 3+3. Armenia did not respond yet. You see, again the unconstructive position of Armenia. But we fully support that and that will be very important for not only post-war settlement but in general for regional development in our area. Because if we are able to manage to create this format of cooperation between six countries of the region, that will be the main guarantee against any kind of new hostility, that will be an important factor for regional cooperation and it will generate a lot of benefits. Only due to the opening of the communications which Azerbaijan strongly advocates for, we can immediately increase the trade turnover between the countries of the region, we can create maybe tens of thousands of new jobs, only by the opening of communications. But if we enhance the mutual trade, if we concentrate on positive dynamics, our region will transform from the region of tensions to the region of stability and peace,” the head of state said.