President Ilham Aliyev inspects projectiles of artillery fired by Armenia at Tartar district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited Tartar and Barda districts, Trend reports.
In the center of the Tartar district, President Ilham Aliyev inspected projectiles from various types of volley fire systems and from artillery installations fired by Armenian armed forces at Tartar district.
