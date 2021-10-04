It was Kocharyan who took Serzhik by the ear and brought him to office - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4

Trend:

“There was former Armenian president Serzhik Sarkisyan among those deserters. I was recently told that he had uttered some ugly words about Azerbaijan and about the great leader – in full accordance with his level. He is the first deserter himself. Because he tampered in Khankandi during the war, as if he would do something there. But when he saw that the Azerbaijani Army was already coming and could grab him by the ear and bring him to Baku, he fled from there like a coward. I did not call him Serzhik Sarkisyan because I wanted to humiliate him, but because this is his real name and surname. We have this information in our archives. His birth certificate and his Komsomol ticket state that his name is Serzhik Sarkisyan. Then he changed it to Serzh Sarkisyan, as if Serzh is an acceptable name,” Azerbaijani president said.

“This man has been known throughout his life as a thief, criminal, fraudster, traitor, and deserter all his life. There is no-one in Armenia who wouldn’t not know of Serzhik’s theft. The “war heroes” associated with him are either in prison or in hell today. The “general” who sold “soldier’s stew” and is already burning in hell, Serzhik’s right-hand man, shows the true face of the Armenian army and that of Serzhik. What words does a general who sells “soldier’s stew” during war deserve? Another right-hand man of Serzhik’s, war criminal who served as defense minister during the war, was recently arrested in Armenia for theft. He was buying faulty weapons and pocketing the money. We have ample information about this – both before and during the war. The ground was burning under their feet, the Azerbaijani Army was advancing every day, but the Armenian defense minister was signing contracts to buy defective weapons and pocketing the money for the price difference. Such are Serzhik's pupils, thieves just like him,” President Aliyev said.

“I have said that Serzhik is a war criminal. I am not the only one who says it. This is also stated by all impartial and independent political scientists and journalists who are familiar with the region. In an interview to a British journalist, he said that he had personally committed the Khojaly genocide. He also explained that the Azerbaijanis should know that the Armenian army could take up arms against the civilian population too. This bloody criminal is Serzhik Sarkisyan. I call him a traitor and this is not an insult. He has been a traitor at every single step. Firstly, towards the people of Azerbaijan whose bread he had been eating. Secondly, towards Gevorkov, the former first secretary of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, as he was his aide, he carried his suitcase for him. This is part of his biography. He may have had this deleted, but it is still available in our archives. His appointment took place in Baku. We have everything in our archives. Serzhik Sargkisyan was formally Boris Gevorkov's assistant, but he was actually his servant, a kebab maker and a party organizer. What happened then? Then, as soon as the separatist movement began, Serzhik betrayed Gevorkov. This was the second act of betrayal. The third act of betrayal was against his leader Kocharyan. Now there is no-one in Armenia who wouldn’t know this. It was Kocharyan who took Serzhik by the ear and brought him to office. He appointed him to all positions. He also forcibly had him appointed as president. But the Armenian people hated Serzhik. What happened after that? Less than a year later, he betrayed Kocharyan too and did not even answer his phone calls. Notice how lowly this specimen is,” the head of state said.