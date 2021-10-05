At Vienna meeting of FMs of OSCE MG co-chairing countries I was given statement text, I said I wouldn’t sign it - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

At the Vienna meeting of the foreign ministers of OSCEMinsk Group co-chairing countries, I was given the text of the statement, I said that I would not sign it, President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.

President Aliyev made the remark at a meeting with public representatives of the Jabrayil district on October 4.