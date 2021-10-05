Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with Turkish and Georgian counterparts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

A meeting was held between Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in the Georgian region of Kakheti on October 5, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It is reported that the ministers discussed the military-political situation in the region, prospects for the development of military cooperation in a trilateral format, and ensuring the security of regional projects.

It was especially emphasized that this platform of strategic partnership, based on mutual trust, plays an important role in terms of ensuring peace and stability in the region, sustainable development, as well as the well-being of the peoples of the three countries.

Also, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in the context of trilateral military cooperation.

Following the meeting, a protocol was signed.