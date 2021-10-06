Azerbaijan important partner of EU - newly-appointed EU delegation head
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6
Trend:
Azerbaijan is an important partner of European Union (EU), the newly appointed head of the EU Delegation to the country, Peter Michalko said at a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on October 6, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan actively restoring its liberated territories - Chief Rabbi of Baku Religious Community of European Jews
Armenians polluted internal rivers of Azerbaijan during occupation – director of hydrometeorological research center