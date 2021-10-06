Azerbaijan returns missing serviceman to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan returned to Armenia the serviceman Artur Davidyan who went missing on August 22, 2021, on the border of the two countries, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend on Oct.6.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that on August 22 at about 21:00 (GMT+4) Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan left the place of permanent deployment without the permission of the higher command. After a while, contact with him was lost.