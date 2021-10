President Ilham Aliyev awards group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served in Afghanistan (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 14:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding servicemen of the Ministry of Defense on October 6.

According to the order, the following servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, who at a high level represented the Republic of Azerbaijan NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and have shown courage and dedication in the performance of their duties and assigned tasks, are awarded with the medals:

Medal "For Courage"

Abdullaev Jasaret Ramazan oglu - major

Ganjaliyev Hasan Altay oglu - captain

Abdulazimov Ali Khanlar oglu - senior lieutenant of the medical service

Hajiyev Parviz Asker oglu - senior lieutenant

Ismailov Elmar Elnur oglu - senior lieutenant

Salakhov Gunduz Veliyaddin oglu - senior lieutenant

Yusifli Seymur Shamistan oglu - senior lieutenant

Zeynalov Elvin Elman oglu - senior lieutenant

Guliyev Ilkin Mastan oglu - lieutenant

Agaliyev Kamran Mammadaga oglu - senior warrant officer

Seyidov Mirbagir Miryagub oglu - senior warrant officer

Agayev Shahram Hilal oglu - warrant officer

Gashimov Sahil Nagi oglu - warrant officer

Mahmudzade Tural Nazim oglu - warrant officer

Maharramov Jahangir Chingiz oglu - ensign

Huseynov Vasif Vahid oglu - senior sergeant

Mammadov Vugar Mamed oglu - private

Musaev Rovshan Nail oglu - private

Rzayev Gafar Tofig oglu – private

Medal "For Military Merit"

Nasirli Samed Yashilkhan oglu - senior lieutenant

Sagizade Muhammad Elman oglu - senior lieutenant

Abdunov Saleh Valeh oglu - sergeant

Ajamov Zaur Zabil oglu - sergeant

Aliyev Vusal Gurbanhan oglu - sergeant

Hasanov Rusif Yusif oglu - sergeant

Kerimov Alik Kerim oglu - sergeant

Mirzamatov Vadim Mikhman oglu - sergeant

Bakhshiyev Elman Alhuseyn oglu - junior sergeant

Familzad Aliheydar Adalat oglu - junior sergeant

Gaziev Pilaga Bafaly oglu - junior sergeant

Gahraman Elmir Elnur oglu - junior sergeant

Musaev Ismet Jalil oglu - junior sergeant

Shabutov Shabut Sakit oglu - junior sergeant

Pashayev Seymur Silduz oglu - senior private

Bayramov Agabala Bahram oglu - private

Azizov Parviz Gubad oglu - private

Muradov Zahid Mamed oglu - private

Tairov Chingiz Abdulla oglu - private

Taryverdiyev Fariz Afgan oglu - private