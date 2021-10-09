President Ilham Aliyev views ongoing construction work on Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut roads

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district on October 9, Trend reports.

During the visit, the president has viewed the ongoing construction work on Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut roads in Hadrut settlement.