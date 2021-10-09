Azerbaijani children who were in orphanage in Turkey return - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

On October 9, 2021, four children - citizens of Azerbaijan, who were in the Iskenderun orphanage of the Turkish province of Hatay, were repatriated to their homeland, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

They were brought to Azerbaijan as a result of phased measures taken by the Azerbaijani government.

"So, first of all, the location, the identity of the children subject to repatriation to their homeland and their belonging to the citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan were established. Later, representatives of the relevant state structures included in the working group on the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria were sent to Turkey. The delegation sent to Turkey conducted a preliminary medical and psychological examination of children and provided them with the necessary assistance. After that, the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey gave the citizens of the country "Certificates of return to the Republic of Azerbaijan", they were provided with air tickets. On October 9, 2021, the Ankara-Baku flight provided, accompanied by an Azerbaijani delegation, the repatriation of these persons to their homeland. The Azerbaijani government provides for the adoption of all necessary measures for the reintegration and rehabilitation of the persons concerned. The repatriation process was carried out with joint and coordinated actions of the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan. The repatriation process was carried out with joint and coordinated actions of the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan. The assistance provided by the Republic of Turkey in the implementation of this process should be especially noted. The government of Azerbaijan will continue to take the necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens in accordance with national legislation and international agreements to which our country is a party," noted the ministry.