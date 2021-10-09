Azerbaijani children who were in orphanage in Turkey return - Foreign Ministry

Politics 9 October 2021 20:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani children who were in orphanage in Turkey return - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

On October 9, 2021, four children - citizens of Azerbaijan, who were in the Iskenderun orphanage of the Turkish province of Hatay, were repatriated to their homeland, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

They were brought to Azerbaijan as a result of phased measures taken by the Azerbaijani government.

"So, first of all, the location, the identity of the children subject to repatriation to their homeland and their belonging to the citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan were established. Later, representatives of the relevant state structures included in the working group on the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria were sent to Turkey. The delegation sent to Turkey conducted a preliminary medical and psychological examination of children and provided them with the necessary assistance. After that, the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey gave the citizens of the country "Certificates of return to the Republic of Azerbaijan", they were provided with air tickets. On October 9, 2021, the Ankara-Baku flight provided, accompanied by an Azerbaijani delegation, the repatriation of these persons to their homeland. The Azerbaijani government provides for the adoption of all necessary measures for the reintegration and rehabilitation of the persons concerned. The repatriation process was carried out with joint and coordinated actions of the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan. The repatriation process was carried out with joint and coordinated actions of the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan. The assistance provided by the Republic of Turkey in the implementation of this process should be especially noted. The government of Azerbaijan will continue to take the necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens in accordance with national legislation and international agreements to which our country is a party," noted the ministry.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmenistan increases total electricity exports in 9M2021 Turkmenistan 21:35
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 21:32
Press attachés, foreign journalists visit historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijani Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 21:25
US will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors US 21:07
Active participation of Moscow Exchange in Uzbek financial market to create currency liquidity Finance 20:23
Azerbaijani children who were in orphanage in Turkey return - Foreign Ministry Politics 20:18
Volcanic lava in Spain's La Palma engulfs more houses Europe 19:36
Central Bank of Iran shares data on country’s foreign debts Business 18:45
Kazakhstan's prime minister talks expected investments in fixed capital until 2025 Kazakhstan 18:45
Azerbaijani PM extends condolences to Georgian counterpart on building collapse victims Politics 18:42
Information in Armenian media about injuring of Armenian soldier isn't true - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 17:12
President Ilham Aliyev meets with public representatives of Khojavand district Politics 16:53
President Ilham Aliyev views ongoing construction work on Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut roads Politics 16:51
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for new mosque in Hadrut settlement Politics 16:50
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for new 35-kilovolt Hadrut substation Politics 16:49
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to his Georgian counterpart Politics 16:40
President Ilham Aliyev visits Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 9 Society 15:10
Georgia reveals proposals for ministries' salary changes in 2022 state budget Georgia 15:06
AnchorGet iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Mini from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free during the 3 months! ICT 15:02
Sea levels rise in Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf due to global warming Business 14:51
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to simplify customs procedures Turkmenistan 14:47
Tender on overhaul of roads opens in Azerbaijan's Yardimli district Tenders 14:43
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 14:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 14:41
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange shrink Finance 14:40
Azerbaijan confirms 1,017 more COVID-19 cases, 1,119 recoveries Society 14:39
Azerbaijan continues construction of Talish-Naftalan road in Tartar region (PHOTO) Society 14:38
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:36
Iran records decrease in exports to China Business 14:28
Iran's exports to United Arab Emirates down Business 14:27
Turkmenistan sees significant increase in petroleum products output for 9M2021 Turkmenistan 14:12
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to attract designing services Tenders 14:11
Exports of Iran to Afghanistan decreases Business 14:10
Children of martyrs and from orphanages become first visitors of Baku Zoo (PHOTO) Society 14:09
Ukrainian company eyes helping Uzbekistan with import substitution industrialization Oil&Gas 14:01
Turkmenistan's non-oil exports grow in 9M2021 Turkmenistan 13:57
Azerbaijan's MoD organizes media tour to liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand districts (PHOTO) Politics 13:56
Kazakh-German JV announces tender on installation work Tenders 13:54
Removing investment barriers is among priorities - Iranian president Business 13:54
Iraq - Iran's second biggest export destination Business 13:53
Georgian Railway shares updated report on income in 1H2021 Georgia 13:49
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 9 Uzbekistan 13:37
Turkey to provide Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 13:36
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 9 Uzbekistan 13:33
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Georgia on building collapse victims Politics 13:32
Tropical storm Lionrock hits Hong Kong Other News 12:38
Iran's non-oil trade turnover soars Business 12:02
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover with Turkey Business 11:59
Iran sees increase in transit of goods Transport 11:57
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 9 Georgia 11:19
Brent expected to retreat back into $70s Oil&Gas 11:15
Most OPEC+ producers to struggle to reach their targets Oil&Gas 11:10
Singapore opens quarantine-free travel to major countries, eyes COVID-19 'new normal' Other News 11:08
Global oil demand to grow by almost 4 mb/d in H2 2021 Oil&Gas 10:59
Production of tires in Iran decreases Business 10:54
Iran`s gasoline consumption increasing Oil&Gas 10:52
Iran implements new oil projects in Bushehr Province Oil&Gas 10:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:49
Hadrut operation memories: Armenians were taught lesson they'll remember for a long time (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:49
ODHIR/OSCE reveals Uzbekistan's state budget's donations to presidential candidates Uzbekistan 10:25
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Belgium for 1Q2021 revealed Business 10:11
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:10
Speakers of Azerbaijani, Slovakian Parliaments hold joint briefing (PHOTO) Politics 10:10
Silk Way Airlines celebrates its 20th anniversary Society 10:06
Blinken to visit Colombia later this month US 10:03
Volume of transactions on Uzbek Commodity Exchange rises Business 09:58
Azerbaijani oil increases in price Oil&Gas 09:56
Iranian currency rates for October 9 Finance 09:55
Iran's government looks to start construction of apartments for low-income families Business 09:27
1,940 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:53
Tata wins bid for Air India Business 08:26
IFC eyes to help Georgia’s financial sector unlock new areas - Regional Manager (Exclusive) Business 08:00
Drone attack targeting Saudi airport leaves several injured Arab World 07:29
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules Business 07:02
U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors US 06:31
Von der Leyen concerned about Poland's ruling for national constitution's supremacy over EU law Europe 05:58
South Sudan approves 10 mln USD relief aid to flood victims Other News 05:14
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland to travel to Moscow US 04:35
Turkey confirms 30,201 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:56
EU questions Microsoft rivals over Teams integration in Office ICT 03:19
Schools in Germany should resume normal classes - state ministers Europe 02:41
US delegation to meet Taliban in first high-level talks since pullout US 02:05
Landmark global corporate tax deal finally finds agreement Economy 01:32
Canada's unemployment rate down to 6.9 pct in September Economy 00:58
Chronicles of Victory: Sky News TV channel broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:30
Chronicles of Victory: CNN International TV channel’s “The Connect World” program broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:20
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev's address on occasion of Hadrut liberation on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 9, 2020 Azerbaijan 00:01
Information and Social Development Minister meets with intelligentsia reps, members of Public Council of W Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 October 23:39
Georgian PM meets Montenegrin President Georgia 8 October 23:34
Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion Azerbaijan 8 October 23:17
German ambassador expresses hope that war and destruction in Azerbaijan's Ganja will remain thing of the past Azerbaijan 8 October 22:41
OSCE MG welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian serviceman Azerbaijan 8 October 21:58
100 charities urge the EU to end use of biofuel as 'renewable' energy Europe 8 October 21:29
Kazakhstan working to develop renewable energy sources Kazakhstan 8 October 20:52
Kazakhstan names reasons for monthly inflation Kazakhstan 8 October 19:59
Several decisions made on dev't of integration processes at EEC meeting Kazakhstan 8 October 19:59
Uzbek Navoiazot opens tender to buy solar photovoltaic station Tenders 8 October 19:03
Azerbaijan's chief infectologist explains recent rise in COVID-19 cases Society 8 October 19:03
All news