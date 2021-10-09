Press attachés, foreign journalists visit historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijani Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9

Trend:

The press attachés of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan and foreign journalists visited historical and religious monuments in the city of Shusha, stated in publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Twitter, Trend reports.

It is noted that they visited the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the Bulbul house-museum, the monument to Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and visited the central square of the city of Shusha. They also visited the mosques of Yukhara Govkhar Aga and Ashagi Govkhar Aga, as well as the Gazanchi church.