Main dev't directions of Hadrut and Khojavand will be agriculture - Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10
Trend:
The main directions of Hadrut settlement and Khojavand region's development will be agriculture, President Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with general public of Khojavand region, Trend reports.
