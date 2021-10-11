Killings of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia haven’t received legal assessment at int’l level – Ombudsman (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10:27

The killings of civilians in Azerbaijan, committed by Armenia, have not yet received a legal assessment at the international level, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said in her appeal in connection with the first anniversary of the shelling of Ganja by Armenia with heavy artillery, which led to casualties and destruction, Trend reports.

"On October 11, 2020, at about 02:00 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Armenia shelled, for the second time, from the prohibited ballistic missile system Scud-B apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja, located far from the combat zone," says the appeal.

"As a result of the attack, dozens of civilians, including children, women, were killed and injured, and numerous infrastructure facilities were seriously damaged. By deliberately targeting the civilian population, Armenia grossly violated the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, the Hague Convention "On the Protection of Cultural Property in Time of Armed Conflict", as well as the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10, 2020," the appeal says.