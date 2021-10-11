Azerbaijan denies using its territory for intelligence purposes against Iran (UPDATE)

Details added: (first version at 11:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.11

Trend:

Allegations that the territory of Azerbaijan is being used for intelligence purposes against Iran are false, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

The statement notes that the Iranian media had recently published an interview with the commander of the Iranian Border Guard Commander Brigadier-General Ahmed Ali Goudarzi, who made false statements.

“There have never been, and never will be, third forces on the state border of Azerbaijan. Rumors that Azerbaijan's territory is being used for intelligence purposes against Iran and that representatives of a religious extremist movement are in on it, are false. There are no forces and experts from any foreign state on the state border of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani State Border Service, which has the most modern capabilities, does not need the support of foreign forces for reliable guarding and protection of the state border of Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.