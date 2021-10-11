Meeting held between FMs of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Belgrade
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.
The meeting of the FMs took place within the high-level event of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in Belgrade (Serbia) on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Movement.
The ministers exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as the current situation in the region.
The foreign ministers of the two countries also discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Developed countries should do a Net-Minus to vacate carbon space in 2050 for developing countries to grow: India
I suggest that NAM Member States think about idea of NAM’s institutionalization - Azerbaijani president
Double standards and selective approaches negatively affecting fair and just settlement of conflicts throughout world - Azerbaijani president
Armenia did not face any sanction, no difference was made between aggressor state and state that faced occupation - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan planning to put forward initiative on vaccines at UN General Assembly - President Ilham Aliyev
Violation of territorial integrity of States with use of force is totally unacceptable - President Aliyev