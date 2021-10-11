Meeting held between FMs of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Belgrade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The meeting of the FMs took place within the high-level event of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in Belgrade (Serbia) on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Movement.

The ministers exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as the current situation in the region.

The foreign ministers of the two countries also discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.