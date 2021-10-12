MoU on exercises of Azerbaijani army and Turkish special forces approved
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding ‘On the exercises of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and special forces of the Turkish Armed Forces between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey’, Trend reports.
According to the law, the above Memorandum of Understanding, signed in Baku on July 2, 2021, was approved.
