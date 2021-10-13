Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

On October 12, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a telephone conversation, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The ministers exchanged views on the current condition of relations between the two countries.

The parties noted that the rhetoric observed recently does not correspond to the level of friendly relations between our countries and all disagreements should be resolved through dialogue.

The ministers stressed the importance of continuing to guiding by the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries.

During the telephone conversation, it was decided to discuss issues related to transit through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan through direct contacts between the relevant state bodies.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.