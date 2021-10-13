Meeting of religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia taking place in Moscow (UPDATE)
Details added, the first version posted 13:00
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
A meeting of the religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia is taking place in Moscow, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) told Trend on October 13.
The meeting is attended by the Chairman of the CMO Shaykh al-Islām Allahshukur Pashazade, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, and Garegin II Catholicos of All Armenians.
It is noted that the meeting was initiated by the Russian side.
The day before, a meeting took place between the chairman of the CMO and the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Our presence in Afghanistan was limited to participation in peacekeeping operations - Azerbaijani president
Telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO)
Bakcell introduced journalists to latest trends and innovations in mobile telecommunications (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Turk TV channel on October 13, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)