Non-military convoy on Azerbaijan's Sugovushan-Kalbajar route shelled by illegal Armenian troops (PHOTO) UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

A convoy of vehicles moving from the Sugovushan settlement of the Tartar region towards the Kalbajar region in Azerbaijan with the aim of delivering non-military goods for the construction of infrastructure in the Kalbajar territory came under fire from illegal Armenian armed formations near the Gozlukerpu settlement at about 14:00 (GMT+4) on October 13, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

No one was dead or injured as a result of the shelling.

The shelling by illegal Armenian armed formations of a convoy of civilian vehicles accompanied by Russian peacekeepers with the aim of delivering non-military cargo for the restoration of civilian infrastructure in the liberated territories is unacceptable, said the ministry.

An appeal was sent to the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed in a certain part of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, and to the Joint Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center to investigate the incident.