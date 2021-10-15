Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on anniversary of shelling of funeral procession in Tartar by Armenian troops (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:19

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva issued a statement on the anniversary of shelling civilians during the funeral at the city cemetery in Tartar by the Armenian armed forces during the second Karabakh war in 2020, Trend reports citing the Office of the Ombudsman.

"During the second Karabakh war, Armenia shelled various settlements of Azerbaijan, in most cases, using ballistic missiles. The Tartar region of Azerbaijan is the region that was most of all continuously shelled," said the statement.

"On October 15 last year, the Armenian armed forces, once again violating international humanitarian law, deliberately bombarded funeral procession at the city cemetery in Tartar with heavy artillery funeral. As a result, four civilians who participated in the funeral procession were killed, four more were injured," said the statement.

"During that time, authoritative international organizations, religious leaders and the world community were informed on this. Also, an appeal was made to take urgent measures establishing international legal responsibility for the next fact of gross violation of international law, including the provisions of the Geneva Conventions of 1949," said the ombudsman's statement.

"However, despite the presented irrefutable evidence, this criminal act, like other numerous war crimes committed by Armenia, was not given a legal assessment at the international level," the statement said.