Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies of CIS (UPDATE)

15:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan Orkhan Sultanov took part in a regular meeting of the heads of the security and counterintelligence services of the CIS states held in Moscow on October 13, Trend reports with reference to the message of the State Security Service.

According to the information, at the meeting a wide exchange of views was held on possible threats to security in the CIS region, in particular on the situation in connection with Afghanistan, and its impact on the fight against international terrorism, suppression of subversive activities aimed at violating socio-political stability in the CIS states, and sometimes conducted through the territory of third countries, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

It was emphasized at the meeting that the achievement of successful results on the topics discussed became possible as a result of joint efforts of the CIS member states.

Besides, participants of the meeting pointed out that in order to effectively and productively combat destructive forces, maintain security in the CIS region and reliably ensure the national interests of the countries, it’s necessary to expand cooperation ties between intelligence agencies, regularly conduct analysis and monitoring, and constantly improved information exchange.

It was also stressed that the existence of hotbeds of armed conflicts in many parts of the world, the presence of uncontrolled territories, the active continuation of their activities by terrorist and extremist groups, as well as groups engaged in drug smuggling, not only creates serious security threats, but also put security and intelligence structures face to face before new challenges.

In this regard, the importance of organizing, at higher level, coordinated and systematic work between the relevant authorities, if necessary, to conduct joint operations against elements engaged in subversive activities, was emphasized.