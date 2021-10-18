Azerbaijan calls for urgent interim measures against Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan called for the use of urgent interim measures against Armenia during the hearings on the claim of Azerbaijan against Armenia at the UN International Court of Justice, Trend reports.

Representative of the Azerbaijani side Elnur Mammadov said that Armenia continues the campaign of ethnic cleansing and incitement to violence against Azerbaijan.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan has filed a claim against Armenia with the UN International Court for violation of the International Convention "on the Abolition of All Forms of Racial Discrimination".