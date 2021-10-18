Master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin being prepared, will be done without taking any loans - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18

“Life is returning to Fuzuli, and it will return. I am sure that both the city of Fuzuli and the villages of the district will flourish in the shortest possible time. We are applying the latest technologies in the liberated areas. This is already a reality. I stated this immediately after the end of the war, and everyone can see it today. The construction of the first village in Zangilan is nearing completion. The master plan of Aghdam city was approved and work on it was started. The master plan of Jabrayil has been approved. Instructions have already been given and funds have been allocated. Master plans for our other cities – Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin – are being prepared. We will do all this work. As you know, we will do it at our own expense, without applying to anyone for help and without taking any loans,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Of course, we worked for many years to be able to do all this. For many years, we had been strengthening our army for the liberation of our lands. And in the post-war period too, we have created conditions and opportunities for the construction and restoration work – technical capabilities, intellectual potential, human resources and financial resources. Today, the Azerbaijani economy is reviving after the pandemic crisis. I have already been informed that the figures for the first nine months are positive, that the economy has grown by about 5 percent, industry has grown, the non-oil industry has grown by about 20 percent. But everyone should know that all this restoration work requires a lot of money," he said.

"I repeat that Azerbaijan has not received and will not receive any assistance from anyone, not a penny. If we have not received anything yet, we will not receive it in the future either. We will do this work using our own resources. I am sure that all our plans will be implemented as soon as possible, and Karabakh and East Zangazur will become one of the most beautiful places not only in Azerbaijan, but in the world,” the head of state said.