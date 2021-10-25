First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Gubadli district on her Instagram page (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted photos from Gubadli district on her official Instagram page.
The post says: “May God protect the Azerbaijani servicemen!”
