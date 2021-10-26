Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan. First official welcome ceremony held at Fuzuli International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the airport.