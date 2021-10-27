UNHCR Representative in Azerbaijan pays visit to Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso visited Aghdam, Trend report referring to the publication of the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the part of the Aghdam district liberated from occupation Emin Huseynov on his Twitter page.

"Today, the representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso and the delegation headed by him visited Aghdam, where they saw with their own eyes the territories destroyed as a result of Armenian vandalism," the publication says.