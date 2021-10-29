Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on environmental issues in liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:31

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, was held, Trend reports on October 29.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by representatives of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha and in the part of the Aghdam district liberated from occupation, including the city of Aghdam, the ministries of ecology and natural resources, agriculture, Melioration and Water Management OJSC and other state structures.

It is reported that to assess the environmental situation in accordance with the "Action Plan related to the solution of military-political, socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational and other urgent issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," the members of the working group were informed about the comprehensive monitoring carried out in the liberated territories, including for control over pollution of transboundary rivers.