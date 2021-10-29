Azerbaijan holding competition for "Best Artillery Division" (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Army is holding a competition for the title of "Best Artillery Division" within the combat training plan for 2021, Trend reports on Oct. 29 via the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the competition, the training level of the servicemen is inspected and standards are adopted individually and in groups after reviewing the training and material base of the divisions involved in the competition and the supply of the military personnel.

Units leave the places of their permanent deployment on alert to take up firing positions by moving along designated routes.

Following the regulations of the competition, artillery pieces are brought to firing positions within a specified time, and combat shootings are carried out on planned and unplanned targets.