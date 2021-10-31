Chronicles of Victory: October 31, 2020

Politics 31 October 2021 00:10 (UTC+04:00)
Chronicles of Victory: October 31, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 35th day of the second Karabakh war:

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the German ARD TV channel on October 28.

- The territory of Tartar, Aghdam, and Agjabadi districts came under artillery fire.

- The Defense Ministry has announced the latest situation on the frontline as of October 31. The list of destroyed military equipment of Armenian troops has been announced. In response to the artillery fire at Gubadli district, a return fire was opened at Armenian troops.

- Qiyameddinli village of Agjabadi districts was fired upon. Armenian Armed Forces tried to lay the groundwork for future provocations by bringing phosphorus-laden cargo in the direction of Khojavend.

- A video of the destruction of equipment and manpower of Armenian troops has been released.

- Fighting continued in the direction of Aghdara, Khojavend, Gubadli.

- The reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed, and a video of the destruction of two military vehicles was released.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov
Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov
US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal
US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal
Saudi foreign ministry says discussed Iran nuclear program with U.S. Blinken
Saudi foreign ministry says discussed Iran nuclear program with U.S. Blinken
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkish, US presidents to meet on Sunday in Rome Turkey 00:57
Tigrayan forces say they took town in Amhara region, Ethiopia denies it World 00:45
Chronicles of Victory: October 31, 2020 Politics 00:10
GD mayoral candidates in 5 cities beat UNM, CEC preliminary data shows Georgia 00:09
Opening of Zangazur corridor can lead Armenia out of crisis Politics 00:01
La Palma suffers strongest quake since start of volcano eruption Europe 30 October 23:20
49.09% of voters took part in today's elections in Georgia - CEC Georgia 30 October 22:40
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 31 Oil&Gas 30 October 21:57
Azerbaijani Karabakh football club beats Neftchi with large score Society 30 October 21:56
G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start World 30 October 21:15
Second round of municipal elections ends in Georgia Georgia 30 October 20:37
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut Arab World 30 October 19:55
UzAuto Motors announces a two-month delay in issuing Lacetti and Labo cars Uzbekistan 30 October 19:24
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns release of Armenian terrorist who killed Turkish consul - statement Politics 30 October 19:07
Georgia shares data on turnout in municipal elections as of 5 p.m. Georgia 30 October 18:52
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 30 October 18:51
Azerbaijan's representative elected to Int'l Gymnastics Federation Athletes' Commission Society 30 October 18:02
Azerbaijani MoD gives instructions to troops on liberated areas at new service meeting Politics 30 October 16:52
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 30 October 16:03
Azerbaijan confirms 2,189 more COVID-19 cases, 1,585 recoveries Society 30 October 15:59
Georgia shares update on election turnout Georgia 30 October 15:57
Prices of main food products in Kazakhstan slightly up in October 2021 Kazakhstan 30 October 15:56
Apartments prices in Iran’s Tehran begin to fall Business 30 October 15:31
Turkish, US presidents to discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 30 October 15:19
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company sees increase in production Oil&Gas 30 October 15:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 30 Society 30 October 15:14
Georgia's Batumi Oil Terminal announces tender on oil pipelines treatment Tenders 30 October 15:13
Uzbekistan intends to access sea trade routes via Iranian port Uzbekistan 30 October 15:03
Azerbaijan’s International Bank to purchase licenses for Dynatrace system via tender Tenders 30 October 15:00
Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on mine clearance in liberated lands Society 30 October 14:56
Russia records all-time high of 40,251 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 30 October 14:54
Azerbaijan holds meeting of Working Group on energy supply in liberated lands Oil&Gas 30 October 14:54
Turkmen farmers wrap up sowing of winter wheat in Balkan region Turkmenistan 30 October 14:45
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange declines Finance 30 October 14:44
Uzbekistan eyes economic co-op with Spain Uzbekistan 30 October 14:43
Azerbaijan discloses latest data on demining operations in liberated lands Society 30 October 14:42
India to raise issues related to terrorism at G20 Summit in Rome: External Affairs Secretary Other News 30 October 14:21
Nar supports development of ICT specialists in the country Society 30 October 14:08
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 30 October 13:37
LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating LLC opens tender for execution of work at its facilities Tenders 30 October 13:36
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 30 October 12:49
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC to purchase spare parts for SGT-400 compressor via tender Tenders 30 October 12:33
Georgia increases volume of crude oil refining Georgia 30 October 12:30
Iran eyes completing construction of Marvdasht-Dorudzan highway Construction 30 October 12:11
Georgia shares data on turnout in municipal elections as of 10:00 a.m. Georgia 30 October 12:10
GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months US 30 October 12:06
Tank units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces carrying out combat firing exercises (VIDEO) Politics 30 October 12:03
Iran’s Tejarat Bank provides loans to startup companies Finance 30 October 12:03
Kazakhstan reveals measures to develop digital industry Kazakhstan 30 October 12:03
Azerbaijan's AzerGold to attract car maintenance services via tender Tenders 30 October 12:02
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 30 October 12:01
IGB welding activities nearing completion Oil&Gas 30 October 11:55
European Commission approves second interim payment for IGB Oil&Gas 30 October 11:49
IGB project company starts testing of infrastructure along pipeline’s route Oil&Gas 30 October 11:27
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 30 Georgia 30 October 11:13
UN to continue to support Turkmenistan in promoting sustainable recovery from COVID-19 pandemic Turkmenistan 30 October 11:05
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 30 October 11:01
Baku Metro to purchase tires via tender Tenders 30 October 10:54
Georgia holds second round of local elections Georgia 30 October 10:54
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in authorized capital terms for 3Q2021 Finance 30 October 10:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 30 October 10:28
Azerbaijan reveals sales volume via Azexport website for 9M2021 Economy 30 October 10:27
Azerbaijan reveals TOP-10 banks in terms of total capital for 3Q2021 Finance 30 October 10:25
Azerbaijan’s Internet provider ready to develop exclusive offers for corporate subscribers Economy 30 October 10:22
Azerbaijani FM meets with UNHCR's Deputy Director of Regional Bureau for Europe Politics 30 October 10:21
India-UAE flights: Travel restrictions may ease soon, says top minister Other News 30 October 10:20
India has potential to become international health tourism hub: Health Minister Other News 30 October 10:19
Kazakh company opens tender to buy spares for hydraulic tong Tenders 30 October 10:16
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for supply of granulated caustic soda Tenders 30 October 10:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 30 October 10:01
Kazakhstan increases production of passenger cars over 9M2021 Transport 30 October 10:00
Iranian currency rates for October 30 Finance 30 October 10:00
Russia, US agree on data exchange in regard to possible cyber security attacks Russia 30 October 09:54
Kazakh energy company opens tender to purchase metal corners Tenders 30 October 09:52
COVID infections in England at highest level since January Europe 30 October 08:57
Kazakhstan confirms 1,607 new COVID cases Kazakhstan 30 October 08:01
Siemens eyes development of roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Business 30 October 08:00
U.S. Supreme Court to hear bid to curb federal power to limit carbon emissions US 30 October 07:36
Gazprom confirms gas contract extension with Moldova for 5 years Russia 30 October 07:01
Iran slams new U.S. sanctions as "completely contradictory behavior" Politics 30 October 06:14
France, U.S. seek to ease tension over arms export rules Europe 30 October 05:22
Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan World 30 October 04:29
New York attorney general to run for state governor US 30 October 03:37
Saudi-Lebanon diplomatic crisis worsens as envoy expelled, imports banned Arab World 30 October 02:42
UK's Johnson renews threat to EU over Northern Ireland trade Europe 30 October 01:39
U.S. successfully tests hypersonic booster motor in Utah World 30 October 00:49
Germany boosts car imports from Turkey Turkey 30 October 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: October 30, 2020 Politics 30 October 00:01
Uzbekistan to start pilot population census Uzbekistan 29 October 23:32
British company BP not going to develop oil and gas fields in Ustyurt Uzbekistan 29 October 22:47
Jailed Saakashvili urges supporters to go to polls Georgia 29 October 22:32
Iran ready to expand all-out ties with Algeria Business 29 October 22:23
Keep schools open with appropriate infection prevention measures, WHO Europe says Europe 29 October 21:45
Georgia increases import of vehicles Georgia 29 October 21:06
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in terms of deposit portfolio for 3Q2021 Finance 29 October 20:25
Kazakhstan's production of primary energy resources to grow in 2022 Oil&Gas 29 October 19:41
Iran increases manufacturing of mineral, industrial products Business 29 October 19:07
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 29 October 19:05
Azerbaijan confirms 2,132 more COVID-19 cases, 1,757 recoveries Society 29 October 18:56
Uzbekneftegaz gives up its stake in Jizzakh Petroleum JV Uzbekistan 29 October 18:52
All news