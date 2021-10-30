Turkish, US presidents to discuss situation in South Caucasus (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden in the coming days, the President's Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said at the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, Trend reports

"The meeting will take place in Italy or UK, where the climate summit of COP-26 will be held. The details of the meeting are being worked out. During the meeting, the situation in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and the South Caucasus, as well as bilateral relations, will be discussed," added Kalin.