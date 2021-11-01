Azerbaijan reveals data on mine clearance carried out in liberated lands in October
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1
Trend:
Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released a report on the results of work in the liberated territories over the past week, Trend reports referring to ANAMA.
According to ANAMA, 408 hectares of territories liberated from occupation were cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance in October 2021.
In particular, 154 anti-tank and 338 anti-personnel mines, 1,389 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.
