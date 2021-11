President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Shamakhi Grape Seedling Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Shamakhi Grape Seedling Center.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov informed the President and the First Lady of the center.

The Shamakhi Grape Seedling Center occupies an area of 1.2 hectares.