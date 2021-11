Holy Quran presented to President Ilham Aliyev at Badoyun Mosque in Lahij

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the village of Lahij during their visit to Ismayilli district, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the repair and restoration work in the Badoyun mosque in Lahij.

Holy Quran was presented to President Ilham Aliyev.